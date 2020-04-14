UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PBBC Welcomes Prime Minister Imran's Call For Donation To Curb COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:18 PM

PBBC welcomes Prime Minister Imran's call for donation to curb COVID-19

Pakistan British Business Council (PBBC) Tuesday welcomed, endorsed and supported Prime Minister Imran Khan's request to all overseas Pakistanis including British Pakistanis, to step forward and to donate generously to the coronavirus relief fund which would assist in mitigating the impact of the disease and thereby mitigating the sufferings in Pakistan

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan British business Council (PBBC) Tuesday welcomed, endorsed and supported Prime Minister Imran Khan's request to all overseas Pakistanis including British Pakistanis, to step forward and to donate generously to the coronavirus relief fund which would assist in mitigating the impact of the disease and thereby mitigating the sufferings in Pakistan.

PBBC Chairman Julian Hamilton Barns and Chief Executive Officer Rashid Iqbal, in a statement said the PBBC recognized that Pakistan was, as with many other countries, struggling with the coronavirus pandemic and facing major financial impact to its economy.

"As a result therefore, we welcome, support and endorse the request by Prime Minister Imran Khan to all overseas Pakistanis including British Pakistanis, to step forward and to donate generously to the Coronavirus Relief Fund, which would assist in mitigating the impact of the disease and thereby mitigating the sufferings in Pakistan," the PBBC leaders said.

The PBBC chairman and CEO further said Pakistani diaspora were known for their generosity and in these difficult times we are sure that the overseas Pakistani diaspora as always would be keen to support the healthcare needs of the Pakistani people particularly those underprivileged families living in poverty.

Accordingly, the PBBC would also encourage its members and contacts in the United Kingdom (UK) and around the world to develop deep into their pockets and to make donations to the coronavirus relief fund via https://e-payment.nbp.com.pk/.

They added that the PBBC in terms of its mandate to develop trade and investment between Pakistan and the UK remained committed to assist the government of Pakistan in meeting its social needs to the people of Pakistan through these difficult times.

Related Topics

Pakistan UK Imran Khan Prime Minister World Business Hamilton Rashid United Kingdom All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘First Line of Defence’ are leading examples o ..

21 minutes ago

Lahore Police take 677 beggars into custody

3 minutes ago

COVID-19: Govt. approves SOPs for private int'l fl ..

3 minutes ago

Regular exercise could help prevent liver cancer

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister reiterates firm resolve to fight co ..

4 minutes ago

Singapore Records 334 New Coronavirus Infections - ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.