PBC airing live running commentary on Pindi Test

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Radio Pakistan is broadcasting live running commentary of Test cricket Series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka teams from 9.30 a.m. till the stumps, a press release Wednesday said.

Live commentary on the Test match is being broadcast from Radio Pakistan medium waves network including ,Islamabad , Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Larkana, Khairpur, Quetta, Bahawalpur, Multan, D.I.Khan, Turbat and Loralai Station.