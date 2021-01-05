PBC announces election results of winning members

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan on Tuesday announced the official results of 23 winning members of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan on Tuesday announced the official results of 23 winning members of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

According to notification, in pursuance of Rule 60-A of the Pakistan Legal Practitioners & Bar Councils Rules, 1976, the Candidates from different provinces, as listed below, are hereby declared elected as Members of the Pakistan Bar Council: Munir Ahmad Khan Kakar Quetta, Khush Dil Khan, Peshawar, Muhammad Tariq Afridi, Peshawar, Muhammad Faheem Wali, Mardan, Syed Amjad Shah, Abbottabad, Muhammad Masood Chishti, Lahore, Ch. Tahir Nasrullah Warraich, Lahore, Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, Lahore, Abid Saqi, Lahore, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Lahore, Syed Qalb-i-Hassan, Rawalpindi, Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry, Lahore, Mirza Aziz Akbar Baig, Multan, Hassan Raza Pasha, Rawalpindi, Shafqat Mehmood, Lahore, Ch.

Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, Lahore, Farooq Hamid Naek, Karachi, Shahadat Awan, Karachi, Riazat All Sahar, Hyderabad, Shahab Sarki, Karachi, Abid Shahid Zuberi, Karachi and Muhammad Yousuf Laghari, Hyderabad.

Haroon-ur-Rashid, has already been declared elected un-opposed, as Member of the Pakistan Bar Council from ICT, vide Notification No. 1710/PBC/SEC/2020 dated 24-12-2020.

The above Notifications are subject to outcome of verification of Degrees/Certificates of the above individuals as per Order dated 21-12-2020 of the Lahore High Court passed in W.P.No. 67304/2020 `Syed Amir Ali Shah and another Versus Attorney-General for Pakistan etc.