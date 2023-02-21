PBC announces schedule for elections of Hyderabad District Bar Association

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has set aside the schedule given for the elections of the Hyderabad District Bar Association, keeping the March 18 date for holding the polls unchanged.

According to the election schedule issued on Tuesday by Chairman Appeal Committee Riazat Ali Sahar, on an appeal filed by Advocate Habib-ur Rehman, the polling date of May 13 had been cancelled.

However, the PBC modified the dates of submission of the nomination forms to the declaration of the final list of candidates.

According to the schedule, the nomination forms can be obtained and submitted from February 23 to 25 while the scrutiny of the papers would be carried out on February 27 followed by declaring the list of eligible candidates on the same day.

The candidates could withdraw the nomination forms by March 2, the day when the final list of the contestants would be declared.

The final list of the valid voters would be displayed on March 10 and the provisional election result would be announced on the night of the election day.

The Sindh Bar Council is supposed to issue the final result on March 21.