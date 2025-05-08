PBC Announces Strike To Express Solidarity With Armed Forces
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Thursday has announced nationwide strike on May 9 to show solidarity with armed forces, martyred families and injured.
The PBC has asked bar associations of the country to observe strike, hold general body meetings, pass resolutions and hold rallies to support Pakistan army and condemn Indian aggression and brutalities.
The PBC said that legal community is deeply concerned about losses of innocents and destruction of infrastructure.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NLPD conducts training session on the use of E-Office Technology6 minutes ago
-
Minorities stand firmly with the country’s defenders: Kheal Das6 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held at GPS No:1 to pay tributes to Pakistan Armed forces6 minutes ago
-
Solidarity rally held in Jamshoro in support of Armed Forces6 minutes ago
-
Health experts emphasize joint strategy to eliminate malaria6 minutes ago
-
Nine shops sealed over illegal leather trade6 minutes ago
-
Emergency mock exercise held in Sialkot6 minutes ago
-
Lawyers walk in protest against Indian aggression6 minutes ago
-
PBC announces strike to express solidarity with armed forces6 minutes ago
-
ECP organizes two-day training workshop on fourth strategic plan6 minutes ago
-
Fake spice manufacturing unit busted in Lodhran16 minutes ago
-
Dera police nab bike thief, recover five stolen motorcycles16 minutes ago