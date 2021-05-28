PBC appreciates constitution of legal team to pursue a journalist case

Khush Dil Khan, Vice-Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council has appreciated the constitution of a legal team by the Journalist Defence Committee to pursue journalist, Asad Ali Toor's case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Khush Dil Khan, Vice-Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council has appreciated the constitution of a legal team by the Journalist Defence Committee to pursue journalist, Asad Ali Toor's case.

He said that the council commended the consistent dedication of the Journalist Defence Committee in providing legal aid and assistance to journalists.

The mandate of the Journalist Defence Committee was to operate within the framework of the law and ensure malafide prosecutions and persecution of Journalists by the State were brought to their logical end.

He expressed that it had come to notice that the legal team representing Toor has been receiving threats.

He strongly condemned these blatant attempts to intimidate and threaten those who work towards upholding the rule of law.