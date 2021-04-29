UrduPoint.com
PBC Appreciates SC Order In Justice Qazi Faez Isa Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 31 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:29 PM

PBC appreciates SC order in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case

The lawyers’ top regulatory body has demanded resignation of Law Minster Farogh Naseem and Special Assistant to PM on accountability Shehzad Akbar.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2021) Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Thursday appreciated Supreme Court order in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case.

In a statement, Pakistan Bar Council also demanded resignation of Law Minister Farogh Nasim and Special Assistant to PM on accountability Shehzad Akbar.

The lawyers’ top regulatory body expressed serious concerns over revelation of former DG FIA Bashir Memon. The council demanded the Supreme Court to constitute a judicial commission to probe these allegations.

