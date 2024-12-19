PBC bars PU from new law admissions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) New admissions to Law have been banned at the Punjab University (PU).

Sources in the PU administration told APP that the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) had banned Punjab University from taking new admissions to Law classes.

They said the PU had been stopped from taking new admissions for violating the admission rules.

According to the Pakistan Bar Council, the Punjab University did not provide data of registered students. The university administration was sent several letters for student registration, but they did not provide a satisfactory reply. Therefore, the Punjab University could not take admission to LLB for the new session, the PBC added.