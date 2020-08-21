UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PBC Condemns Disappearance Of Journalist Mudassar Mehmood Naaru

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:15 PM

PBC condemns disappearance of journalist Mudassar Mehmood Naaru

Abid Saqi, Vice-Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Friday expressed his grave concern on the continued disappearance of Mudassar Mehmood Narru, the known journalist and human rights activist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Abid Saqi, Vice-Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Friday expressed his grave concern on the continued disappearance of Mudassar Mehmood Narru, the known journalist and human rights activist.

According�to a press release issued by PBC, Abid Saqi said that Mudassar's whereabouts, were not known since 20-08-2018, when he was abducted from Kaghan where he had gone on vacation, with his wife and six months son.

He stated that it was a matter of great disappointment that initially the police refused to register FIR of his abduction and later despite filing of the petition by his father with the commission for the inquiry of Enforced Disappearances, in October,�2018, the matter was still under investigation without any tangible result.

� He said that a period of long two years had elapsed but his family was still unaware about his whereabouts, well-being and safety of life which was the cause of constant pain, agony and mental torture for his family members.

He urged the authorities concerned to ensure immediate recovery of Mudassar Mehmood Narru, for his safe return back to his home.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Wife October FIR Family From

Recent Stories

Barrister Ambreen Qureshi Denounces Baseless Smear ..

12 minutes ago

Beijing Makes Stand Against US Missiles Deployment ..

1 minute ago

PTDC to launch national tourism strategy 2020-30

1 minute ago

Sindh to get medium to heavy rainfall for next two ..

1 minute ago

FBR chairman holds 'E-Kutchery' for redressal of t ..

1 minute ago

Naval Chief inaugurates new Joint Maritime Informa ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.