PBC condemns Hazara Community carnage

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Abid Saqi, Vice-Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has strongly condemned the carnage at Quetta where more than a dozen innocent citizens belonging to Hazara Community were barbarically killed in Bolan District of Balochistan.

He urged the government to ensure safety and security of the people.

While supporting demands of victims families, he has also demanded of the Federal and Provincial Governments for taking immediate strictest action against the culprits and adopting for fool proof security measures for providing safety of life to members of the Hazara Community of Balochistan.