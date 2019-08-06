PBC condemns Indian action to abrogate autonomous status of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ):Syed Amjad Shah, Vice-Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council, has vehemently condemned the action of the Indian Government to end the special autonomous status of the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir by way of unlawful revocation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution through a Presidential Order.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Amjad Shah said that such a unilateral step of the Indian Government cannot change the internationally recognized disputed status of Indian Occupied Kashmir as enshrined in UN Resolutions. The Indian Government's move is the blatant violation of UN Resolutions which guaranteed right of self determination to the people of Indian held Kashmir, 70 years back, and also an attempt to suppress the struggle of Kashmiris for their Independent homeland, he added.

He said that the recent increased deployment of thousands of fresh troops in Indian Occupied Kashmir and coercive steps being taken by the Indian Government and its Military is an alarming threat to the peace of the region.

The Vice-Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council, has therefore, called upon theSecurity Council of UN for taking immediate practical steps for implementation of its longstanding Resolutions ensuring holding of Plebiscite in Indian held Kashmir. He has also called upon the OIC and other International Human Rights Organizations to play their positive role to stop mass scale human rights violations in Indian held Kashmir at the hands of military and para military troops of Indian Government.

He has also demanded the Government of Pakistan to exercise its all available options to forestall the Indian pursuits to deny the legitimate right of self determination of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.