UrduPoint.com

PBC Condemns Indian High Court's Decision Regarding Hijab Ban

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2022 | 08:06 PM

PBC condemns Indian high court's decision regarding hijab ban

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Wednesday strongly condemned the decision of Karnataka's High Court, where the Court had erroneously upheld the imposition of ban on wearing the Hijab in class rooms of the educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Wednesday strongly condemned the decision of Karnataka's High Court, where the Court had erroneously upheld the imposition of ban on wearing the Hijab in class rooms of the educational institutions.

According to a statement issued by the PBC, the Indian high court had ruled that wearing of Hijab did not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith which on the face of it was against the social norms and Justice.

Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry, Vice-Chairman and Pir Muhammad Masood Chishti, Chairman, Executive Committee of the PBC expressed their deep concerns and said that it was the fundamental right to practice one's religion and this decision manifestly failed to uphold the principle of freedom to religious practices.

They said that Indian Courts should not be voice of Indian Government and should give their verdict independently especially regarding religious matters.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Government Court

Recent Stories

Coming days to be defining moments in Pakistan's h ..

Coming days to be defining moments in Pakistan's history: Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan High Court takes notice of direct recr ..

Balochistan High Court takes notice of direct recruitment of DSPs in Balochistan ..

2 minutes ago
 CM KP announces increase in compensation for heirs ..

CM KP announces increase in compensation for heirs of Kocha Risaldar tragedy

3 minutes ago
 DC visits Ehsaas Kafalat Centre to inspect arrange ..

DC visits Ehsaas Kafalat Centre to inspect arrangements

3 minutes ago
 Central Police Office conducts mock exercise

Central Police Office conducts mock exercise

3 minutes ago
 Ehsaas Kifalat Programme aims to improve living st ..

Ehsaas Kifalat Programme aims to improve living standard of poor people: KP Spea ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>