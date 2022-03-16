(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Wednesday strongly condemned the decision of Karnataka's High Court, where the Court had erroneously upheld the imposition of ban on wearing the Hijab in class rooms of the educational institutions.

According to a statement issued by the PBC, the Indian high court had ruled that wearing of Hijab did not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith which on the face of it was against the social norms and Justice.

Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry, Vice-Chairman and Pir Muhammad Masood Chishti, Chairman, Executive Committee of the PBC expressed their deep concerns and said that it was the fundamental right to practice one's religion and this decision manifestly failed to uphold the principle of freedom to religious practices.

They said that Indian Courts should not be voice of Indian Government and should give their verdict independently especially regarding religious matters.