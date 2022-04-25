UrduPoint.com

PBC Condemns Murder Of Ex-president Mandi Bahauddin Bar Association

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2022

Vice-Chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry on Monday condemned the brutal murder of Mehmood Pervaiz Ranjha, Advocate and Ex-President, Mandi Bahauddin Bar Association, a day before yesterday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Vice-Chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry on Monday condemned the brutal murder of Mehmood Pervaiz Ranjha, Advocate and Ex-President, Mandi Bahauddin Bar Association, a day before yesterday.

His driver also died in the incident while his son Daniyal Mehmood Ranjha, Advocate sustained bullet injuries and was in critical condition.

Hafeez expressed his deep concerns against such inhuman incident and demanded from the I. G. PolicePunjab and Provincial Government for immediate arrest of the culprits and to award them exemplary punishment. He has also demanded that Government should provide security to his family. He reiterated the earlier stance of the Bar to provide safety and security to citizens especially the Advocates.

