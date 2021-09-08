PBC condemns murder of lawyer at Nowshera

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Khush Dil Khan, Vice-Chairman and Muhammad Faheem Wali, Chairman, Executive Committee, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), have strongly condemned the brutal murder of Shaukat Ali Khan Advocate alongwith his wife in broad day light in Nowshera.

They extended their condolences with the bereaved family.

They demanded the Government to arrest the accused immediately and bring them tojustice otherwise lawyers fraternity would be forced to enforce their genuine demands through peaceful protests.