PBC condemns murders of a lawyers in Lahore, Kamoki

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Monday condemned the murders of Zubair Shafiq Ramay and Muhammad Ahsan Bhatti, Advocates in Kamoki and Lahore respectively.

The Pakistan Bar Council have also expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives of both young Advocates.

Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry, Vice-Chairman and Pir Muhammad Masood Chishti, Chairman, Executive Committee of the PBC condemned firing on Mian Shakeel Ahmad, Senior Advocate in Sialkot and Ex-Assistant Advocate General and kidnapping of Hafiz Usman, Advocate, Lahore.

They expressed their deep concerns the obove mentioned inhuman incidents against Advocates and demanded from the I.G. Punjab Police and Provincial Government for immediate arrest of culprits of the said incidents and to award them exemplary punishment.

They have also urged upon the government to provide security to citizens especially the Advocates and take immediate measures to stop such incidents in future against lawyers.