PBC condemns NAB for repeated issuance of call up notices to Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Abid Saqi, Vice-Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council, has expressed his grave concern on unbecoming conduct of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), for constant and repeated issuance of call up notices to Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Abid Saqi said NAB asked Mohsin Shahnawaz to appear before it on June 16, at Lahore but without providing him copies of any complaint or material against him or even specifying the nature of allegations/accusations justifying issuance of such notices.

Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjah has repeatedly requested NAB, in writing through his letters dated 11th, 20th, 21st and 26th March, 2020, for furnishing him specific details and nature of allegations against him but the NAB instead of specifying the nature of allegations/accusations or even sharing with him copy of any complaint against him, is continuously issuing illegal and unlawful call up notices, thus violating the Judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and High Courts whereby they have held that an accused shall be informed by NAB about the specific allegations against him in the call up notice, he added.

He said Barrister Ranjha is a practicing Advocate having political affiliation with a main stream political party and is being harassed by the anti-graft body without any lawful justification except for he is being a member of the opposition party.

The Vice-Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council, has, therefore, called upon the concerned authorities of NAB to refrain from harassing Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, a member of the Bar, by constant issuing ofcall up notices and if at all there was any substantial material available with the NAB, justifying issuing of such notices, copies thereof should be provided to him for his information and appropriate reply before asking him to appearbefore NAB, Lahore.