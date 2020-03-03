The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Tuesday expressed its grave concern on the violent attack by Nabeel Gabol and his companions, on professional office of Sardar Muhammad Latif Khan Khosa, senior advocate of Supreme Court of Pakistan and veteran politician of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Tuesday expressed its grave concern on the violent attack by Nabeel Gabol and his companions, on professional office of Sardar Muhammad Latif Khan Khosa, senior advocate of Supreme Court of Pakistan and veteran politician of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Karachi.

In a statement issued by PBC Vice Chairman Abid Saqi said it was highly condemnable that a person like Nabeel Gabol, a senior political worker, resorted to such an illegal rather criminal violence by attacking the office of a senior advocate, accompanied with his fully armed persons obstructing thus not only his professional activities but also endangering lives of his staff in a bid to forcefully capture and take over possession of his office.

The PBC, therefore, urged upon the authorities concerned of the provincial government to look into the matter and take immediate action against Nabeel Gabol and his companions for bringing them to book and to award exemplary punishment.