PBC condemns Sindh Law Minister over derogatory remarks against SHC judge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Friday condemned Murtaza Wahab, Law Minister Sindh, over derogatory comments against Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar, Judge of the Sindh High Court.

Khush Dil Khan, Vice-Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council expressed concern over the statement of Murtaza Wahab, Law Minister, Government of Sindh, as appeared in the press, thereby commenting upon the order dated March 16 of Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar, in Const: Petitions No. D-1640 of 2019 and No. D-1892 of 2018.

He said, "I take strong exception to the derogatory remarks of Murtaza Wahab as appeared in the press on the other day, against Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar, for latter's having passed the order in a case pertaining to rampant incidents of dog biting in the province of Sindh, by naming the judge, which is unheard of in the judicial history and so I strongly condemn the statement of the Law Minister, Sindh.

""If anybody feels aggrieved by the Order of the High Court, he has the legal right to challenge the same in the Appellate Forum instead of politicizing the same by making such like irresponsible statement in the press and that too by a responsible office holder of the Government," he added.