UrduPoint.com

PBC Condemns Target Killing Of Lawyer In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:19 PM

PBC condemns target killing of lawyer in Karachi

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Thursday strongly condemned the target killing of lawyer Irfan Mehar (Shaheed), Secretary, Sindh Bar Council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Thursday strongly condemned the target killing of lawyer Irfan Mehar (Shaheed), Secretary, Sindh Bar Council.

Khush Dil Khan, Vice-Chairman and Muhammad Faheem Wali, Chairman, Executive Committee, PBC demanded of the Inspector General (IG) Police, Sindh for meaning search and arrest of target killers and their chain as well as conducting proper investigation through an independent "Joint Investigation Team (JIT)".

They also demanded from the Sindh government to arrest the culprits immediately for bringing them to book and to award exemplary punishment.

They being grieved, expressed their heartfelt condolences and prayed Allah Almighty for resting the departed soul in eternal peace and granting fortitude to Members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Target Killing Police Martyrs Shaheed Mehar Family From Government

Recent Stories

MCWU holds protest for regularization of contract ..

MCWU holds protest for regularization of contract employees

2 minutes ago
 Scientists Propose Cheaper Mass PCR Testing Method ..

Scientists Propose Cheaper Mass PCR Testing Method Not Dependent on Kits - Resea ..

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Ruling Out US Links Putin-Biden Talks t ..

Moscow Not Ruling Out US Links Putin-Biden Talks to Ukraine Situation - Ryabkov

2 minutes ago
 European Commission Takes Romania, Spain to EU Cou ..

European Commission Takes Romania, Spain to EU Court Over Failure to Tackle Poll ..

2 minutes ago
 Elle says will drop fur from magazines worldwide

Elle says will drop fur from magazines worldwide

6 minutes ago
 SCBAP condemns murder of lawyer in Karachi

SCBAP condemns murder of lawyer in Karachi

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.