PBC condemns target killing of lawyer in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Thursday strongly condemned the target killing of lawyer Irfan Mehar (Shaheed), Secretary, Sindh Bar Council.

Khush Dil Khan, Vice-Chairman and Muhammad Faheem Wali, Chairman, Executive Committee, PBC demanded of the Inspector General (IG) Police, Sindh for meaning search and arrest of target killers and their chain as well as conducting proper investigation through an independent "Joint Investigation Team (JIT)".

They also demanded from the Sindh government to arrest the culprits immediately for bringing them to book and to award exemplary punishment.

They being grieved, expressed their heartfelt condolences and prayed Allah Almighty for resting the departed soul in eternal peace and granting fortitude to Members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.