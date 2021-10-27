PBC condoles demise of former SC judge Abdur Rehman Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

Khush Dil Khan, Vice-Chairman and Muhammad Faheem Wali, Chairman, Executive Committee, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), have expressed their deep sense of grief and sorrow on the very sad demise of Justice Abdur Rehman Khan, Former Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court and Judge, Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Khush Dil Khan, Vice-Chairman and Muhammad Faheem Wali, Chairman, Executive Committee, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), have expressed their deep sense of grief and sorrow on the very sad demise of Justice Abdur Rehman Khan, Former Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court and Judge, Supreme Court.

They said that Abdur Rehman Khan throughout his professional life, sincerely and devotedly served the legal fraternity and the superior Judiciary in his different capacities. By his passing away, the Country had lost a very upright, honest and competent person who as per his numerous Judgments in cases, always upheld the supremacy of the Constitution and independence of Judiciary, they added.

They said that his brave and bold decisions during his illustrious Judicial career, would always be remembered by all concerned with great pride.

They being deeply grieved, expressed their heartfelt condolences and prayed Allah Almighty for resting the departed soul in eternal peace and granting fortitude to Members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.