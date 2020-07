PBC condoles sad demise of Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Hakeem Bijarani

The Chairman and Members of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Monday expressed deeply grief over the very sad demise of Abdul Hakeem Khan Bijarani, Advocate, Supreme Court and former Member and Chairman, Executive Committee of PBC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Chairman and Members of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Monday expressed deeply grief over the very sad demise of Abdul Hakeem Khan Bijarani, Advocate, Supreme Court and former Member and Chairman, Executive Committee of PBC.

The press release issued here stated that being a senior member of the Bar and having enjoyed important offices of President, District Bar Association, Jacobabad, Member, Sindh Bar Council and Member &Chairman, Executive Committee of the PBC, Bijarani rendered valuable services for welfare and uplift of members of the Bar and the lawyers fraternity.

The Bar members and lawyers fraternity prayed to Allah Almighty that He may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss. Ameen.