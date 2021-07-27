PBC delegation calls on Lahore High Court Chief Justice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) called on Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) called on Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, here on Tuesday.

The delegation was comprised of PBC members including Ahsan Bhoon, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Tahir Nasrullah Warriach, Farooq Dogar, Ghulam Abbas Niswana and Pir Masood Chisti.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting, whereas the delegation assured the chief justice of cooperation in improving relations between bench and bar.

The chief justice said that the masses were fundamental stakeholders of the judicial system, adding that quick and quality justice was the foremost priority and no hurdle would be tolerated in this regard. He said that all resources would be utilized for provision of facilities to the litigants and lawyers.