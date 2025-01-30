Open Menu

PBC Delegation Meets PM; Hails Faceless Customs System For Convenience, Transparency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 08:21 PM

A delegation of the Pakistan Business Council led by Chairman Shabbir Diwan met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday and hailed the Faceless Customs Assessment System at Karachi Port creating convenience and bringing transparency to the clearance system

According to the Prime Minister’s Office news release, the prime minister informed the Business Council delegation that automated systems would soon be established in all sectors of the economy on the model of the Faceless Customs Assessment System established in Karachi.

The prime minister said bringing transparency in the service delivery process was one of the top priorities of the government of Pakistan.

“We want export-led economic development as steps are being taken to increase exports.”

The prime minister added that locally produced raw materials and other goods should be brought up to the world standards to increase the country's exports.

PM Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged that introduction of IT and technology in all sectors was essential for economic development.

“National development and economic stability depend on cooperation between the government and the business community. Increasing revenues and expanding the tax base are among our top priorities,” he said.

The delegation lauded the efforts of the prime minister for the country's recent economic stability and noted that the gradual reduction of interest rates to 12 percent has helped businesses in the country.

The delegation welcomed the visible improvement in the performance of the FBR after digitization and other reforms.

The meeting was attended by Federal ministers Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Musadik Masood Malik, Minister of State Ali Pervez Malik and senior officers of the relevant departments.

