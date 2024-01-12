PBC denounces bar strike call on social media

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Friday rejected a social media message/ news about a call for a strike by the bar and termed it out-rightly wrong and fake.

A press release issued here by Secretary PBC Gulzar Ahmad said that the council has neither given any call for a strike nor has issued any press release, in this regard.

He clarified that “PBC always issues a press release on its letterhead and duly communicates to media persons, therefore, this news/ message viral on social media regarding today's strike is fake.

APP/adi