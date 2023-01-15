UrduPoint.com

PBC Dera Organizes Ceremony To Celebrate Its 42nd Birthday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2023

PBC Dera organizes ceremony to celebrate its 42nd birthday

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The Dera Ismail Khan Station of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) organized a grand ceremony to celebrate its 42nd anniversary here at Sabza Saaz of Dera Station on Sunday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Saleem Marwat was the chief guest of the ceremony which was attended by the serving and retired employees of PBC, local poets, intellectuals, professors and writers besides a number of PBC listeners.

Addressing the ceremony, PBC's former Director news Gulzar Ahmed and former Director of Program Muhammad Fayyaz Baloch stressed upon the need to keep Radio Pakistan in tune with the requirements of the modern age.

The two senior broadcasters urged the higher authorities to play their full role in the development of the institution and promotion of regional culture.

Assistant Director of Radio Pakistan Dera Sahibzada Dr. Muhammad Najamul Hasan, while addressing the ceremony, said that Radio Dera was playing an exemplary role in developing the spirit of tolerance in society, adding Radio Pakistan promoted awareness among the masses in difficult times especially during natural disasters through its different programmes.

The RPO Dera said the role of radio in the development of media could not be denied. He said Radio Pakistan was making equal efforts for the establishment of a peaceful society along with the other institutions.

Radio Pakistan Dera, from the day first, has played a key role in highlighting the positive aspects of society, he added.

The RPO hoped that Radio Pakistan Dera would continue playing its positive role in the development of society and regional peace.

