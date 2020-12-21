UrduPoint.com
PBC Elections: LHC Orders For Verification Of Degrees Of Candidates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 08:10 PM

PBC elections: LHC orders for verification of degrees of candidates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered for verification of academic credentials of lawyers taking part in Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) elections being held on December 31.

The court ordered the PBC chairman / attorney general for Pakistan to collect the credentials from candidates within 48 hours and get them verified.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while declaring a petition filed by one Amir Shah maintainable. The petition was fixed before the court for hearing as an objection case after the LHC registrar office put an objection on its maintainability.

A Federal law officer raised objection on maintainability of the petition during the hearing. He stated that the candidates belonging to other provinces were also taking part in the PBC elections, therefore, the court did not have the jurisdiction to hear the matter.

At this stage, the court questioned steps taken for implementation of the Supreme Court orders for verification of degrees.The court observed that it previously got verified LLB degrees of the candidates of Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) and now their degrees of Matric, FA and B.A were also being verified.

Subsequently, the court ordered for verification of degrees of candidates taking part in PBC elections.

The petitioner had requested the court for issuance of directions for verification of degrees of candidates taking part in PBC elections as the LHC got degrees of PbBC candidates verified.

