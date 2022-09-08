PBC expresses concern over loss of lives due to floods

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow on the loss of precious lives and in terms of public livestock, dwellings, property and infrastructure in the aftermath of the devastating torrential rains causing flash floods hitting /affecting almost every nook and corner of the country.

The 237th meeting of PBC was held here with its vice chairman Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry in the chair.

Beside routine business of the council, the vice chairman, chairman, executive committee and members of the Pakistan Bar Council stated that the lawyers, especially belonging to Sindh and Balochistan had also been affected badly.

The Pakistan Bar Council has demanded from all the stakeholders of the Federal and provincial governing machinery to focus on expeditious relief work. The council further demanded the federal government to remit Grant-in-aid to this Council for disbursement to affected Advocates throughout country.

The Council has also asked the legal fraternity particularly those related to the affected area to come forward and help the stranded public by all means.

The Council appreciated the president and executive committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) for resolving the long standing issue of Housing Scheme and allotting plots to SCBAP members.

The Council reiterated its demand to the government to make amendment in Article 175-A of the Constitution to make equal representation of judges and other members in the Judicial Commission of Pakistan for appointment of Judges in the Supreme Court.

The Council further resolved that a Convention of All Pakistan Lawyers Representatives shall be held regarding current political situation and relief to flood affectees.