UrduPoint.com

PBC Expresses Concern Over Loss Of Lives Due To Floods

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2022 | 08:50 PM

PBC expresses concern over loss of lives due to floods

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow on the loss of precious lives and in terms of public livestock, dwellings, property and infrastructure in the aftermath of the devastating torrential rains causing flash floods hitting /affecting almost every nook and corner of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow on the loss of precious lives and in terms of public livestock, dwellings, property and infrastructure in the aftermath of the devastating torrential rains causing flash floods hitting /affecting almost every nook and corner of the country.

The 237th meeting of PBC was held here with its vice chairman Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry in the chair.

Beside routine business of the council, the vice chairman, chairman, executive committee and members of the Pakistan Bar Council stated that the lawyers, especially belonging to Sindh and Balochistan had also been affected badly.

The Pakistan Bar Council has demanded from all the stakeholders of the Federal and provincial governing machinery to focus on expeditious relief work. The council further demanded the federal government to remit Grant-in-aid to this Council for disbursement to affected Advocates throughout country.

The Council has also asked the legal fraternity particularly those related to the affected area to come forward and help the stranded public by all means.

The Council appreciated the president and executive committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) for resolving the long standing issue of Housing Scheme and allotting plots to SCBAP members.

The Council reiterated its demand to the government to make amendment in Article 175-A of the Constitution to make equal representation of judges and other members in the Judicial Commission of Pakistan for appointment of Judges in the Supreme Court.

The Council further resolved that a Convention of All Pakistan Lawyers Representatives shall be held regarding current political situation and relief to flood affectees.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Supreme Court Business Flood Lawyers All From Government Rains Housing

Recent Stories

India, China Start New Phase of Troop Disengagemen ..

India, China Start New Phase of Troop Disengagement in Ladakh - Indian Defense M ..

38 seconds ago
 Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in road acci ..

Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in road accident

40 seconds ago
 Royal family gathers as Queen Elizabeth under 'med ..

Royal family gathers as Queen Elizabeth under 'medical supervision'

42 seconds ago
 No threat of flood in Hyderabad :SIDA MD

No threat of flood in Hyderabad :SIDA MD

45 seconds ago
 US to Host Meeting of Ukraine Contact Group Armame ..

US to Host Meeting of Ukraine Contact Group Armaments Directors in Coming Weeks ..

19 minutes ago
 Agreement signed for installation of CCTV cameras ..

Agreement signed for installation of CCTV cameras in parts of Karachi

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.