PBC Former Director Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Former Director Programs, Radio Pakistan Peshawar, Liaqzada Laiq passed away here on Monday.

He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard amid a moving scene at Madain, Swat.

The senior broadcaster was a recipient of the Presidential Award.

He earned his name due to his unique poetry, script drama writing, and comparing in urdu and pashto languages.

Liaq Zada Laiq also proved his mettle as Director Programs.

APP/fam

