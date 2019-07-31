PBC launches month long special programmes to celebrate independence day, Radio Pakistan anniversary

Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation has launched a month long special programmes to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of Pakistan and Radio Pakistan in a befitting manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation has launched a month long special programmes to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of Pakistan and Radio Pakistan in a befitting manner.

A ceremony marking the launch of programs was held at the National Broadcasting House in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

These programs, arranged both by News and Current Affairs Channel and Program Department will be broadcast from 1st of August to 31st August under the theme 'We Are Pakistan'.

Director General Radio Pakistan Shahera Shahid, who was the chief guest on the occasion, appreciated the news and programme wings for coming up with new programs this year to mark the anniversary. She said this reflects the sheer professionalism of the employees of Radio Pakistan and their devotion to work to put before the masses the true image of the national broadcaster. She said the contributions of Radio Pakistan are acknowledged far and wide.

The DG PBC said all out efforts will be made to put the organization on the path of development regardless of financial and human resource constraints.

Controller News and Current Affairs Channel Zohra Usmani presented details of the programs to be broadcast by the News and Current Affairs channel of Radio Pakistan. She said the current affairs is launching a new programme Azm-e-Pakistan in which the struggle and vision of the leaders of Pakistan Movement will be highlighted. She said living legends in different fields will also be invited to highlight their contributions to Pakistan.

Controller Home Programmes Khalida Nuzhat said the programme wing has framed many new programs this year in connection with the anniversary. These include: 'Tajdeed Ailan-e-Pakistan', 'Hum Tujh Say Wada Kartay Hain', 'Naya Bana Hai Pakistan' and 'Mushaira Watan Ki Nazar'. In addition there is also program to highlight the role played by women in Pakistan Movement.

On the occasion, National Songs were also presented which enthralled the audience.

Earlier, the Director General planted a sapling in the premises of Radio Pakistan to mark the launch of 'Shajrah-e-Azadi. Under this campaign, saplings will be planted in all stations of Radio Pakistan.