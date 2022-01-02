UrduPoint.com

PBC Organizes "Road Show"

Published January 02, 2022

PBC organizes "Road Show"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :The Radio Pakistan has scheduled year long programs to celebrate the 76th independence day of Pakistan and a "Road Show" was organized here on Sunday.

Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) is organizing radio shows, Azadi Festivals, quiz shows, national songs competitions and other programs at various radio stations of the country.

In this regard, a road show was organized by Radio Pakistan Hyderabad in which famous Sindhi and urdu artists presented their performance.

In addition, the variety show included speeches, quiz competitions and other series will be organized to highlight Pakistan struggle.

Speaking on the occasion, Station Director Ali Akbar Hingorjo said that it has been the tradition of Radio Pakistan to celebrate the national days of Pakistan in a befitting manner.

A series of celebrations will continue throughout the year in which programs in different languages of Pakistan are being held at different cities of the country and today's radio road show is also a part of it.

The Road show program was produced by senior producers Mohammad Arif and Abid Solangi under supervision of program manager Mohammad Hussain.

Leading singers Shafi Warsi, Farzana Bahar, Hina Marvi, Tanveer Siddiqui, Farooq Talpur, Syed Sajid Ali and others sang national songs.

The program also included a series of quiz and speech competitions. The road show was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life who appreciated the program.

