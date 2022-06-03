UrduPoint.com

PBC Peshawar Kicks Off Diamond Jubilee Independence Celebrations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 08:40 PM

PBC Peshawar kicks off Diamond Jubilee independence celebrations

A function in connection with Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan (Azadi Mela) was held in Broadcasting House Peshawar, the other day, said a press release issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :A function in connection with Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan (Azadi Mela) was held in Broadcasting House Peshawar, the other day, said a press release issued here on Friday.

In her inaugural remarks, Station Director Radio Peshawar Syeda Iffat Jabbar highlighted the significant role of Radio Pakistan Peshawar by creating a number of writers, teachers, artistes and singers.

She said that the function was part of the series of activities of Peshawar Centre in connection with Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the independence. She said that similar functions would be held till August 14, the independence day of Pakistan.

She said Radio Pakistan Peshawar was actively working to educate the public about information, education and entertainment.

Syeda Iffat Jabbar said Radio Pakistan was playing a vital role to highlight the different cultures and literature in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding she also appreciated her staff members of all sections putting their input in the function.

On this occasion, different poets presented their poetry in urdu, Pashto, Hindko and Chitrali languages. Similarly, different singers of Pashto, Hindko and Chitrali also sung traditional songs and enthralled the audience.

A children's quiz-competition was also part of the event. Children replying to correct answers were given gifts.

A large number of people including poets, writers, singers, journalists and civil society members attended the function.

They hailed the contributions of Radio Pakistan for portraying the soft image of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Civil Society Independence August Event All

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says not to allow PTI workers to violat ..

Imran Khan says not to allow PTI workers to violate law during protests

12 minutes ago
 FCCI welcomes decrease in Hajj expenditure

FCCI welcomes decrease in Hajj expenditure

12 minutes ago
 US, South Korea, Japan Call on DPRK to Cease 'Dang ..

US, South Korea, Japan Call on DPRK to Cease 'Dangerous Behavior' - State Dept.

12 minutes ago
 German Olympian Oliver Korn visits NHS

German Olympian Oliver Korn visits NHS

12 minutes ago
 Murree tourism police making all-out efforts to fa ..

Murree tourism police making all-out efforts to facilitate, protect tourists

16 minutes ago
 North Waziristan confirms eighth wild polio case

North Waziristan confirms eighth wild polio case

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.