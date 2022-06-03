PBC Peshawar kicks off Diamond Jubilee independence celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :A function in connection with Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan (Azadi Mela) was held in Broadcasting House Peshawar, the other day, said a press release issued here on Friday.

In her inaugural remarks, Station Director Radio Peshawar Syeda Iffat Jabbar highlighted the significant role of Radio Pakistan Peshawar by creating a number of writers, teachers, artistes and singers.

She said that the function was part of the series of activities of Peshawar Centre in connection with Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the independence. She said that similar functions would be held till August 14, the independence day of Pakistan.

She said Radio Pakistan Peshawar was actively working to educate the public about information, education and entertainment.

Syeda Iffat Jabbar said Radio Pakistan was playing a vital role to highlight the different cultures and literature in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding she also appreciated her staff members of all sections putting their input in the function.

On this occasion, different poets presented their poetry in urdu, Pashto, Hindko and Chitrali languages. Similarly, different singers of Pashto, Hindko and Chitrali also sung traditional songs and enthralled the audience.

A children's quiz-competition was also part of the event. Children replying to correct answers were given gifts.

A large number of people including poets, writers, singers, journalists and civil society members attended the function.

They hailed the contributions of Radio Pakistan for portraying the soft image of the country.