PBC, PTV Organise Provincial Naat Competition

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:32 PM

PBC, PTV organise provincial Naat competition

Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Peshawar and Pakistan Television jointly organized provincial Naat competition here at Sahibzada auditorium PBC with Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mahmood Jan as the chief guest and renowned social worker Tariq Saeed as special guest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Peshawar and Pakistan Television jointly organized provincial Naat competition here at Sahibzada auditorium PBC with Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mahmood Jan as the chief guest and renowned social worker Tariq Saeed as special guest.

Naatkhwan boys and girls winning district levels competitions contested in the competition where the position holders were given certificates by the Chief Guest.

The Deputy Speaker speaking on the occasion said that Naatkhawani was graceful way to present devotion and loyalty with the holy prophet (PBUH).

He appreciated PBC and ptv for holding the Naat competition and said that the event was a good initiative as it would promote and encourage young Naatkhawan to come forward.

At the end of the event PBC Peshawar Station Director Ameer Nawaz Marwat presented shield to the chief guest and thanked Tariq Saeed for participating in the event as special guest.

