PBC, PTV organises Naat competition

Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) and Pakistan Television (PTV) on Thursday jointly organized an all Pakistan Naat Competition, at National Broadcasting House, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) and Pakistan Television (PTV) on Thursday jointly organized an all Pakistan Naat Competition, at National Broadcasting House, Islamabad.

The competition was organized in connection with the celebrations of Eid Mild-un-Nabi (SAW) in which competitions were held among children of different age groups.

Addressing on the event, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said Naat help connect the younger generations with rich traditions of Islamic culture.

Lauding Radio Pakistan and ptv for holding the event to pay tributes to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be upon Him), he said both institutions were playing a vital role to apprise the younger generation with the golden teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Director General PBC, Muhammad Asim Khichi said they were broadcasting programs regarding inter faith harmony, high moral values, social behavior and to highlight principles of islam which teaches humanity.

He said religious scholars, media, parents, teachers and poets should shed light on the different aspects of the Holy Prophet for better education of our children.

According to resutls, in boys' category of below 15 years of age, Syed Hassan Ali Shah from Sindh got first position, Ali Raza from Punjab stood second while Hanif Ahmad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa clinched the third position.

In girls' category of below 15 years of age, Sania from Sindh grabbed first position while Iman Khalid from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stood second and Noor-ul-Huda bagged third position.

In third category for boys from the age bracket of 15-25 years, Usaid Alam from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad Capital Territory and Gilgit Baltistan got first position, Syed Ahmad Shah from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured second position while Moeen-ul-Haq from Punjab stood third.

In the fourth category of girls from the age bracket of 15-25 years, Ayesha Akbar from Punjab, Moeeza Batool from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Mahnoor Khan from Sindh got first, second, and third positions respectively.

First position holders were awarded cash amount of Rs. 50,000 while second and third position holders got cash amount of Rs. 40, 000 and 30,000 respectively in all categories.

All the other participants got cash awards of Rs. 20,000 each. A blind contestant Hira Kainat was given an additional special prize of Rs.10,000.