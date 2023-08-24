Open Menu

PBC Raises Concerns Over SC's Remarks About Imran Khan's Conviction

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 24, 2023 | 02:46 PM

The PBC leadership emphasized that matters before subordinate courts should not face interference.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2023) The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) raised concerns about the Supreme Court's acknowledgment of procedural issues in the conviction of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference case.

Previously, a trial court in Islamabad had found Imran Khan guilty of "corrupt practices" related to state gift disclosure and sentenced him to three years in prison. Consequently, he is disqualified from participating in general elections for five years.

Imran Khan appealed his conviction at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and challenged the IHC's decision to send the case back to the trial court judge. The PBC's comments came before the IHC's hearing on his appeals, and the Supreme Court is also set to review his plea.

During the recent hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial noted that there were apparent defects in the additional sessions judge's decision but stated they would wait for the high court's outcome.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising CJP Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, observed that the trial court had called Imran Khan's side multiple times for the Toshakhana case. As they were unavailable, the trial court proceeded ex parte and handed a three-year sentence to Imran.

The apex court's order mentioned that Imran Khan intended to produce a defense witness, but the trial court rejected the request, deeming it irrelevant to the controversy.

The Supreme Court expressed regret over the trial court's judgment, which disregarded the IHC's directions to determine jurisdiction and case maintainability first.

Hassan Raza Pasha, PBC Executive Committee Chairman, commented that the main appeal against Imran's conviction wasn't scheduled before the SC. He expressed concern about the SC's remarks, suggesting they might have prematurely influenced the appeal.

Pasha emphasized the importance of non-interference in matters pending before the high court and questioned the impact of the SC's observations on subsequent decisions.

Pasha stressed that the judiciary should remain apolitical and function within legal parameters.

PBC Vice Chairman Haroonur Rashid pointed out that Imran Khan's appeal against the Toshakhana case conviction is pending before the IHC. He criticized the SC's observations, which he believed could affect lower courts' decisions.

Rashid stated that the observations were unwarranted since no appeal or bail plea was pending before the SC.

Rashid also criticized the perceived favoritism of certain benches, echoing previous objections raised by the council.

