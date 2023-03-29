UrduPoint.com

PBC Ramazan Transmission Continues To Spread Message Of Love, Harmony

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 10:19 PM

PBC Ramazan transmission continues to spread message of love, harmony

Radio Pakistan's special Ramazan transmission "Paigham-e-Ramazan" is continuing to spread the message of love, peace and harmony in society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Radio Pakistan's special Ramazan transmission "Paigham-e-Ramazan" is continuing to spread the message of love, peace and harmony in society.

On the 7th consecutive day on Wednesday, eminent religious scholar Mufti Nadeem Ahmed Qasmi highlighted the importance of Zakat and its Nisab.

He emphasized helping the needy and poor fellow Muslims through Zakat.

Participating in the transmission, the Executive Director National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine Dr Shaista Habib Ullah said fasting has nothing to do with any kind of weakness in the human body.

She said fasting has a good impact on the human body and health, said a press release issued here.

Naat Khawan Mehwish Shabbir paid tribute to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW).

It is pertinent to mention that all the listeners and viewers across Pakistan can participate in the live transmission by calling 051-9208940 from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Moreover, this special transmission can be accessed on all social media platforms of Radio Pakistan including Radio Pakistan's Podcast.

