PBC registers new Tehsil Bar

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Bar Council (PBC) has issued registration certificate to lawyers of new Tehsil Bar of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

According to President of District Headquarters Bar Association Muaffargarh Abdul Qayyum Dasti, total number of the district bar councils reached to five here, after registration of the new Tehsil Bar of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

General Secretary of the district bar Malik Shafiq-ur-Rehman advocate and member Punjab Bar Council elected from Muaffargarh seat have congratulated the lawyers of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed for getting its registration.