PBC rejects FIR against lawyers in Bahria town attack case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Khush Dil Khan and Chairman Executive Committee of PBC Muhammad Faheem Wali on Thursday condemned registration of FIRs against 2 leading lawyers of Sindh in Bahria Town attack case.

The office bearers of PBC said Sindh Bar Council's Member advocate Sajjad Ahmed Chandio and senior lawyer Ayaz Latif Palijo had been implicated in a false and baseless FIR under Anti Terrorism Act.

They asked the Inspector General of the Sindh Police Mushtaq Mahar to remove Names of both the lawyers from the fake FIRs.

The PBC went on to announce a strike across the country on June 11 in solidarity with the lawyers and against the Sindh Government.