UrduPoint.com

PBC Reschedules Elections Of District Bar Associations To Jan 22, 2022

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 11:00 PM

PBC reschedules elections of District Bar Associations to Jan 22, 2022

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has rescheduled the elections of District Bar Associations Hyderabad and Badin to January 22, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has rescheduled the elections of District Bar Associations Hyderabad and Badin to January 22, 2022.

According to order issued on Monday, the PBC suspended the December 8 and December 17 notifications of Hyderabad and Badin bars which had deferred the polls which were supposed to be held on December 24.

The council observed that in view of the winter vacations of the courts the date for the polling was rescheduled for January 22, 2022.

However, PBC ordered that the last date for submission of nomination papers stood closed and that the existing list of contesting candidates would also be followed.

The process of scrutiny would be performed on January 1 and the list of the eligible candidates would be displayed on January 10.

The candidates could withdraw till January 13 and the final list of the candidates would be displayed on the same day. However, three days before the polling the final list of the voters would be issued on January 19.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hyderabad Same Badin January December Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

UAE Attorney-General, Russian Prosecutor-General d ..

UAE Attorney-General, Russian Prosecutor-General discuss accelerating cooperatio ..

3 minutes ago
 FM Qureshi expresses grief over death of mother of ..

FM Qureshi expresses grief over death of mother of Malik Aamir Dogar

2 minutes ago
 Govt focussing on its performance: SACM

Govt focussing on its performance: SACM

3 minutes ago
 PTI to win next elections after projection of its ..

PTI to win next elections after projection of its performance: Zartaj

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Kiselev Warns West Against Repeating Cuba ..

Russia's Kiselev Warns West Against Repeating Cuban Crisis in Situation With Ukr ..

3 minutes ago
 Washington Mayor Issues State of Emergency, Restor ..

Washington Mayor Issues State of Emergency, Restores Indoor Mask Mandate

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.