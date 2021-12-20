PBC reschedules elections of District Bar Associations to Jan 22, 2022

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has rescheduled the elections of District Bar Associations Hyderabad and Badin to January 22, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has rescheduled the elections of District Bar Associations Hyderabad and Badin to January 22, 2022.

According to order issued on Monday, the PBC suspended the December 8 and December 17 notifications of Hyderabad and Badin bars which had deferred the polls which were supposed to be held on December 24.

The council observed that in view of the winter vacations of the courts the date for the polling was rescheduled for January 22, 2022.

However, PBC ordered that the last date for submission of nomination papers stood closed and that the existing list of contesting candidates would also be followed.

The process of scrutiny would be performed on January 1 and the list of the eligible candidates would be displayed on January 10.

The candidates could withdraw till January 13 and the final list of the candidates would be displayed on the same day. However, three days before the polling the final list of the voters would be issued on January 19.