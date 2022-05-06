UrduPoint.com

PBC, SCBAP Condemns Announcement Of Governor Punjab Regarding Sending A Reference Against An LHC Judge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2022 | 08:33 PM

PBC, SCBAP condemns announcement of Governor Punjab regarding sending a reference against an LHC judge

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Friday condemned Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Governor Punjab's announcement to send a reference Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Justice Jawad Hassan to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Friday condemned Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Governor Punjab's announcement to send a reference Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Justice Jawad Hassan to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

Hafeez-Ur-Rehman Chaudhry, Vice-Chairman, PBC and Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, President SCBAP said that Justice Jawad Hassan, was an independent, upright, honest and very competent Judge and was an asset for our superior judiciary and lawyers of Pakistan stand by with him.

They expressed it was very astonishing and alarming that the present Governor Punjab had constantly violated the Constitution, and was ridiculing the office of Governor, deviated from the Constitution and sabotaged the democratic value and norms which had never been happened earlier in the Country since in past such like mindset persons were not allowed to hold such a prestigious and higher Constitutional post and the Governor must be made answerable for his such like statements and actions and be asked under what authority had deviated from the Constitution.

They said that Justice Jawad Hassan was not only independent, honest ad competent judge but was an asset for the superior judiciary and the entire legal fraternity of the Country stands behind him.

They had also condemned the smear campaign launched against the judges and the judiciary in strongest possible terms and stated that no one would be allowed to malign the dignity and respect of judges for petty political gains and further vowed that if it did not stop, then the legal fraternity reserved every right to take punitive action so as to take wrongdoers to the task.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Lahore High Court Governor Punjab Lawyers Superior Post From

Recent Stories

All set to give historic welcome to PM: Engr Amir ..

All set to give historic welcome to PM: Engr Amir Muqam

3 minutes ago
 Biden to Meet Virtually With Zelenskyy During G7 G ..

Biden to Meet Virtually With Zelenskyy During G7 Gathering on Sunday - NSC

5 minutes ago
 Private cellular companies to start and expand int ..

Private cellular companies to start and expand internet services in GB, Sector C ..

5 minutes ago
 37 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

37 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

9 minutes ago
 Ukraine forces accuse Russia of firing during Azov ..

Ukraine forces accuse Russia of firing during Azovstal evacuation

9 minutes ago
 People of Shangla all set to give historic welcome ..

People of Shangla all set to give historic welcome to PM: Muqam

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.