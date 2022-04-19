UrduPoint.com

PBC, SCBAP Condemns Smear Campaign Against Judges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 12:28 AM

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Monday condemned and rejected the smear campaign against the judges of superior judiciary in open public rallies / congregations

Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, President, Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan(SCBAP) and Hafeez-ur -Rehman Chaudhary, Vice Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), alongwith Syed Qammar Hussain Shah Sabzwari, Vice Chairman and Raja Aleem Khan Abbasi, Chairman Executive Islamabad Bar Council, Jaffar Tayar, Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council, Muhammad Qasim Khan Gajezai, Vice Chairman Baluchistan Bar Council, Shahab Sarki, President High Court Bar Association Sindh, Bahlol Khattak, High Court Bar Association Peshawar, Asif Reki, President District Bar Association Quetta, Sardar Ali Akbar Dogar, President High Court Bar Association Lahore, Mian Adil Mushtaq, President High Court Bar Association Multan, A.

R Aurangzaib, President High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur and Talat Zaidi, President High Court Bar Association, Rawalpindi, have jointly condemned the campaign.

According to the statement, the purpose of said smear campaign was to pressurize the judiciary so as to achieve unconstitutional and undemocratic agendas and to further polarize the society.

The entire legal fraternity had its full confidence over the decisions of the apex Courts, fully endorsed the same and should not allow anyone to twist arms against the institutions, read the statement.

It stated that no one had right to malign the dignity of Judges for petty political gains. Anyone could express his/her disagreement with judgment but no one was free to harm the respect of judges.

