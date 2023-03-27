UrduPoint.com

PBC Starts Live Video Ramazan Transmission On "Radio Pakistan Podcast"

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Radio Pakistan has started the first ever live video Ramazan transmission titled "Paigham-e-Ramazam" on "Radio Pakistan Podcast" available on the national broadcaster's social media platforms

The four-hour video transmission from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm daily brings a lot of valuable knowledge and enlightenment for the audience about the holy month of Ramazan and the health-related issues, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The four-hour video transmission from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm daily brings a lot of valuable knowledge and enlightenment for the audience about the holy month of Ramazan and the health-related issues, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Eminent religious scholars, nutritionists and other health experts participate in the transmission and share their views on matters pertaining to fasting. Besides, Naat Khawan recite Naat.

Tilawat-e-Quran-e-Pak along with translation is also presented during the transmission.

People may also participate in the transmission through live phone calls at 051-9208940 from 5:30pm to 6:00pm.

The launch of this video Ramadan transmission is part of the initiatives being taken by Director General PBC Muhammad Tahir Hassan to enhance technological advancement and improve the content of the state broadcaster in line with modern-day requirements.

In addition to making "Radio Pakistan Podcast" efficient and vibrant, some specialized FM channels have been launched to cater to specific audience needs.

