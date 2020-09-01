PBC to air special programmes on Defence Day

Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBC) has chalked out special programmes to highlight and pay tributes to armed forces and those national heroes who sacrificed their lives during September 6 war for the motherland

A marathon transmission will be on aired by PBC News and Current Affairs Channel. Special talks, discussions, interviews of renowned personalities and national songs will be part of the transmission, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

Radio Pakistan Islamabad will broadcast impressions of the families of martyrs under the title "Ham Nai Bhulay" in programme Sukhi Ghar at 11:05 a.

m in the transmission.

Special feature "Ay Waton Kay Sajeelay Janwano" presented by Radio Pakistan Multan at 03:10 p.m. while Radio Pakistan Lahore will broadcast special drama on national hookup "Sar Uthha Kay Chaly" at 09.10 p.m.

Special reports based on activities held across the country regarding Defense Day celebrations will also be part of its news bulletin.