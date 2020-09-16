UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PBC To Hold APC On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:11 PM

PBC to hold APC on Thursday

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) convened an all parties conference (APC) on Wednesday on appointments of superior judiciary, accountability and civil liberties and concerns and corrections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) convened an all parties conference (APC) on Wednesday on appointments of superior judiciary, accountability and civil liberties and concerns and corrections.

The PBC extended invitation to all political parties of the country to participate in APC.

Related Topics

Pakistan APC Superior All

Recent Stories

Number of operating companies in Al Barsha reaches ..

1 minute ago

Children of UAE Frontline Healthcare Heroes eligib ..

16 minutes ago

Pompeo Says US Will Return to UN Next Week to Reim ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Finance Ministry Expects $8.7Bln in Divide ..

5 minutes ago

University of Karachi Deans Committee recommends h ..

5 minutes ago

Germany Nominates Helga Schmidt for OSCE Secretary ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.