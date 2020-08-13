PBC to hold APC to evolve joint strategy on different issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Vice Chairman Abid Saqi on Thursday announced that the PBC would organize an all parties conference (APC) in mid-September to evolve a joint strategy over different issues.

All the political parties would also be invited to attend the APC, he said while addressing a press conference here at the Supreme Court.

Abid Saqi said in today's representative meeting of bar councils across the country, internal issues of the bar associations were discussed. Initially a pilot project of biometric voting would be launched at the district level and then all the bar councils would shift to it within a year, he added.

� Abid Saqi said the meeting decided that elections of the country's five bar councils would be held same day on November 14.

He said concern was voiced over the procedure of judges' appointment, which negated the spirit of Article 175-A of the Constitution. The role the parliamentary committee in the judges' appointment had been minimized.

He said the APC would also discuss the National Accountability Bureau laws.