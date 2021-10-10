PBC to observe mourning day on sad demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Sunday announced that lawyers throughout the country would observe mourning on Monday and would offer 'Fateha' for the departed soul during tea break in their respective Bar rooms.

Khush Dil Khan, Vice-Chairman, Muhammad Faheem Wali, Chairman, Executive Committee and other Members of the Pakistan Bar Council, being deeply shocked and grieved over the very sad demise of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, had expressed their heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family and showed their solidarity and sympathy.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant them fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

They all paid rich tributes to Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan for being instrumental and for the role he played in making Pakistan a first nuclear state in the Islamic World.

He was pioneer in making our country defence impregnable for the ages to come. He would be known for his services, commitment and loyalty to the country.