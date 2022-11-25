PBC to start cleanliness drive from Nov 28

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :A week long cleanliness drive would start in premises of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Peshawar from November 28 to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

Regional Director PBC Syeda Iffat Jabbar said this while presiding over a meeting to finalize arrangements for the campaign here on Friday. The meeting was attended by staff members of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) apart from PBC officials.

On the occasion, a committee comprising members of both the sister organizations was formed to participate and monitor the drive.

It was decided that during the first two-day of the campaign, the building premises, windows, rooms and washrooms would be cleaned with the help of sanitary staff. During the rest of the days car parking, lawns and mosque would be cleaned from dust.

Speaking on the occasion, PBC Station Incharge Peshawra Syeda Iffat Jabbar said that cleanliness was part of Islamic values and it was responsibility of every Muslim to keep his/her surrounding clean and neat as a religious obligation.