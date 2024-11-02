Open Menu

PBCC Conference Calls For Boost In Quality, Modern Education

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM

PBCC conference calls for boost in quality, modern education

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) hosted an educational conference aimed at promoting high-quality education, improving examination methods, and introducing modern educational reforms.

The key officials, including the Chairman of the Punjab Education Task Force Muzammil Mahmood, Education Task Force Member Rana Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti, Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Farrukh Naveed, as well as representatives from Agha Khan Board, Cambridge, Federal Board, and the Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), participated.

The conference provided suggestions that align with the needs of the modern education system.

Chairman of the Punjab Education Task Force, Muzammil Mahmood said that modern education reforms are being introduced in all Punjab Education Boards.

He highlighted that in line with Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a special task force has been established to bring reforms, aiming to improve and modernize Punjab’s education boards.

Secretary of Higher Education, Dr. Farrukh Naveed reiterated the government’s commitment to transparency and merit in educational appointments, such as the recent recruitment of Vice Chancellors and College Teaching Interns (CTIs) for 18 universities.

He also added planned examination reforms aimed at evaluating students fairly and accurately without compromising their rights.

