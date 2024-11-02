PBCC Conference Calls For Boost In Quality, Modern Education
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) hosted an educational conference aimed at promoting high-quality education, improving examination methods, and introducing modern educational reforms.
The key officials, including the Chairman of the Punjab Education Task Force Muzammil Mahmood, Education Task Force Member Rana Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti, Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Farrukh Naveed, as well as representatives from Agha Khan Board, Cambridge, Federal Board, and the Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), participated.
The conference provided suggestions that align with the needs of the modern education system.
Chairman of the Punjab Education Task Force, Muzammil Mahmood said that modern education reforms are being introduced in all Punjab Education Boards.
He highlighted that in line with Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a special task force has been established to bring reforms, aiming to improve and modernize Punjab’s education boards.
Secretary of Higher Education, Dr. Farrukh Naveed reiterated the government’s commitment to transparency and merit in educational appointments, such as the recent recruitment of Vice Chancellors and College Teaching Interns (CTIs) for 18 universities.
He also added planned examination reforms aimed at evaluating students fairly and accurately without compromising their rights.
Recent Stories
PTA blocks 113, 133 TikTok accounts
Punjab industries, commerce minister inaugurates construction sector expo
Gold price falls down by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan
IMF pushes Pakistan for Mini-Budget due to tax shortfall
NA speaker nominates members for Judicial Commission on judges’ appointments
Vivo V40e 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Elevate Your Style with the Latest Tech ..
First ODI: Pakistan to face Australia on Monday
FIA approaches SC to challenge Bushra Bibi’s bail in Toshakhana II case
Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today
Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Strengthening of health sector govt's top priority; CM59 seconds ago
-
Ayaz nominates five members for Judicial Commission1 minute ago
-
Humayun Khan visits central jail Mardan1 minute ago
-
CM message on International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists21 minutes ago
-
Cleaning of power transmission lines accelerated21 minutes ago
-
Bilawal takes notice of Sahil Solangi's death in police lockup21 minutes ago
-
First phase of Raiwind Ijtema to close tomorrow31 minutes ago
-
27 held for kite flying, one-wheeling, firing31 minutes ago
-
6 dead, 1526 injured in 1444 RTCs in Punjab31 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over death of eight passengers31 minutes ago
-
NA speaker nominates members for Judicial Commission on judges’ appointments53 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness campaign started to aware children about benefits1 hour ago