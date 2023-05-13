UrduPoint.com

PBCC Issues Revised Schedule For SSC Postponed Papers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PBCC issues revised schedule for SSC postponed papers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) revised the schedule of three postponed papers of the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-I (9th) First Annual Examination 2023 on Saturday.

Official sources at the board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) told APP that according to the revised schedule, the paper of Tarjama-Tul Quran Majeed/Ethics for Non-Muslims would be conducted on May 17(Wednesday), Chemistry/General Science on May 18 (Thursday) and Islamiyat (Compulsory)/Seerat Tul Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) on May 19 (Friday).

They stated that the students would be informed through SMS on the mobile phone numbers given in the admission forms while the practical schedule would also be revised by the respective BISEs as per its date sheet.

The students would appear in the examination at their already allotted examination centres as per the groups with old roll number slips, they said and added that the candidates may also download revised slips from the official website of the Board.

It is worth mentioning here that two papers of the SSC examination that were to be held on May 11 and 12th under BISEs were deferred in the wake of the security situation in the province.

