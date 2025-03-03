PBF, AASS Sign MOU For Bridging Pakistan Conference
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 06:54 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) and Advocacy Awareness and Sustainable Services (AASS) Organization have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Bridging Pakistan Conference which will be held at Jinnah Convention Center Islamabad in mid of April.
The MOU was signed by Amna Munawar Awan Senior Vice President of the PBF and Uzma Osho Nasir Executive Director AASS .
On this occasion PBF Chief Organiser, Ch Ahmad Jawad discussed the potential opportunities of linkages of such kind of international conferences .
He also assured the support of business community. AASS ED along with her team highlighted the support of SIFC particularly Green Pakistan initiatives and other government organizations for organizing this event.
PBF Amna Awan mentioned that Joint Collaboration through Bridging Pakistan paves the way for innovation, trade and investment and will help in bringing foreign direct investment in Pakistan. The event was attended by business community, government officials, think tanks and media.
