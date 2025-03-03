Open Menu

PBF, AASS Sign MOU For Bridging Pakistan Conference

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 06:54 PM

PBF, AASS sign MOU for bridging Pakistan conference

Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) and Advocacy Awareness and Sustainable Services (AASS) Organization have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Bridging Pakistan Conference which will be held at Jinnah Convention Center Islamabad in mid of April

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) and Advocacy Awareness and Sustainable Services (AASS) Organization have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Bridging Pakistan Conference which will be held at Jinnah Convention Center Islamabad in mid of April.

The MOU was signed by Amna Munawar Awan Senior Vice President of the PBF and Uzma Osho Nasir Executive Director AASS .

On this occasion PBF Chief Organiser, Ch Ahmad Jawad discussed the potential opportunities of linkages of such kind of international conferences .

He also assured the support of business community. AASS ED along with her team highlighted the support of SIFC particularly Green Pakistan initiatives and other government organizations for organizing this event.

PBF Amna Awan mentioned that Joint Collaboration through Bridging Pakistan paves the way for innovation, trade and investment and will help in bringing foreign direct investment in Pakistan. The event was attended by business community, government officials, think tanks and media.

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia, India will l ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia, India will lock horns in Dubai semi-final ..

5 minutes ago
 Binghatti Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

Binghatti Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

56 minutes ago
 SAMANA Developers to develop AED40 million endowme ..

SAMANA Developers to develop AED40 million endowment building in support of Fath ..

56 minutes ago
 Paws and Justice: WWF-Pakistan launches App to com ..

Paws and Justice: WWF-Pakistan launches App to combat wildlife crimes

10 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha F ..

Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme f ..

1 hour ago
 Women’s development vital for sustainable econom ..

Women’s development vital for sustainable economic stability: Adviser to Chief ..

10 minutes ago
Balochistan’s products in Middle East & Central ..

Balochistan’s products in Middle East & Central Asia

2 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists for i ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists for its 19th edition

1 hour ago
 PBF, AASS sign MOU for bridging Pakistan conferenc ..

PBF, AASS sign MOU for bridging Pakistan conference

2 minutes ago
 SBP revises office,business hours for banks during ..

SBP revises office,business hours for banks during Ramzan

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Shei ..

Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Sheikh Waqas Akram

1 hour ago
 President’s Trophy Grade-I final kicks off Tuesd ..

President’s Trophy Grade-I final kicks off Tuesday

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan