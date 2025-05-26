Open Menu

PBF Balochistan Proposed Molten Salt Solar Plants To Combat Power Crisis In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM

PBF Balochistan proposed Molten Salt Solar Plants to combat power crisis in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Secretary General of the Pakistan business Forum (PBF) Balochistan, Maqbool Alam Noori on Monday called upon the Government of Balochistan to urgently consider the establishment of solar power plants utilizing molten salt technology to address the province's severe power shortage.

While talking to delegation of Chaman Chamber of Commerce (CCCI), Noori highlighted the critical impact of the current power crisis on both industries and households across Balochistan, said a news release. "The persistent power outages are crippling our industries, hindering economic growth, and causing immense hardship for ordinary citizens," he stated.

Noori put forth a compelling solution: "Balochistan is blessed with abundant sunshine, receiving more than seven hours of sun daily. We strongly suggest that the Balochistan government invests in solar power plants that incorporate molten salt technology.

This innovative system uses molten salt as both a heat transfer fluid and a thermal energy storage medium. This unique capability allows for the generation of electricity and the storage of solar heat for later use, effectively enabling 24-hour power generation."

He emphasized the transformative potential of such an initiative. "Implementing this technology would not only provide a stable and reliable power supply to our industries, fostering investment and job creation, but also ensure consistent electricity for homes, significantly improving the quality of life for our people," Noori added.

As PBF believes that this long-term, sustainable energy solution is crucial for Balochistan's economic development and prosperity.

"We urge the government to prioritize this forward-thinking approach to energy security and to explore public-private partnerships to expedite the implementation of these vital projects," he added.

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Busin ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council

17 minutes ago
 Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign M ..

Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation

32 minutes ago
 Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Financ ..

Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister

60 minutes ago
 G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s respons ..

G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future

1 hour ago
 PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant o ..

PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency

1 hour ago
 Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

1 hour ago
Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions f ..

Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband

1 hour ago
 Israeli airstrikes kill 55 in Gaza Strip

Israeli airstrikes kill 55 in Gaza Strip

1 hour ago
 WATCH: Mahira Khan faces harassment during promoti ..

WATCH: Mahira Khan faces harassment during promotion of Love Guru in London

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Higher Education, Etihad Airways to su ..

Ministry of Higher Education, Etihad Airways to support National Scholarship Pro ..

2 hours ago
 Digital Innovation Drives Historic PKR 15.35 Billi ..

Digital Innovation Drives Historic PKR 15.35 Billion Revenue in Punjab Cattle Ma ..

2 hours ago
 UAE dominates adult division in 9th Asian Jiu-Jits ..

UAE dominates adult division in 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan