PBF Balochistan Proposed Molten Salt Solar Plants To Combat Power Crisis In Balochistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Secretary General of the Pakistan business Forum (PBF) Balochistan, Maqbool Alam Noori on Monday called upon the Government of Balochistan to urgently consider the establishment of solar power plants utilizing molten salt technology to address the province's severe power shortage.
While talking to delegation of Chaman Chamber of Commerce (CCCI), Noori highlighted the critical impact of the current power crisis on both industries and households across Balochistan, said a news release. "The persistent power outages are crippling our industries, hindering economic growth, and causing immense hardship for ordinary citizens," he stated.
Noori put forth a compelling solution: "Balochistan is blessed with abundant sunshine, receiving more than seven hours of sun daily. We strongly suggest that the Balochistan government invests in solar power plants that incorporate molten salt technology.
This innovative system uses molten salt as both a heat transfer fluid and a thermal energy storage medium. This unique capability allows for the generation of electricity and the storage of solar heat for later use, effectively enabling 24-hour power generation."
He emphasized the transformative potential of such an initiative. "Implementing this technology would not only provide a stable and reliable power supply to our industries, fostering investment and job creation, but also ensure consistent electricity for homes, significantly improving the quality of life for our people," Noori added.
As PBF believes that this long-term, sustainable energy solution is crucial for Balochistan's economic development and prosperity.
"We urge the government to prioritize this forward-thinking approach to energy security and to explore public-private partnerships to expedite the implementation of these vital projects," he added.
